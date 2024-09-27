Accident Claims Advice reviewed five years’ worth of records from the Office of Rail and Road and found that almost 1.5 million trains across England and Wales were partly or fully cancelled between April 2019 and April 2024.

In England and Wales, one in every 20 trains scheduled across 2023/24 did not complete its intended route.

TfW Rail, the main operator in Wales, was unable to complete the full route with 6.9 per cent of its services; 10,301 trains were considered ‘part cancelled’, with 11,492 logged as ‘full-cancelled’.

Great Western Railway, which also operates in Wales, has performed better than the national average across the past five years seeing 3.7 per cent of all trains have been partially or fully cancelled, although that rate spiked at 5.6 per cent in 2023/24.