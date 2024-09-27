The firm is investing in four years of training for the five electrical and five mechanical building services trade apprenticeships, which takes its current apprentices at varying stages of training to 38.

Whiteheads, which was set up in 1978, is recognised as one of the UK’s leading providers of mechanical and electrical building services, as well as building maintenance services.

Operating from its headquarters near the centre of Newport, it also has bases in Bristol and Cornwall.

Whitehead has worked on a number of high profile projects including the BBC studios at Cardiff Bay, the Celtic Manor Resort and its Ryder Cup Club House, Friars Walk Shopping Centre and Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar in Newport.