Great Little Trains of Wales, which promotes tourism by using public transport throughout Wales, welcomed the much-loved locomotive and The Merioneth and Llantisilly Rail Traction Company Limited as its official thirteenth member.

The move coincided with the release of the paperback edition of Ivor the Engine, a faithful reproduction of the first book originally released in 1962. The publication follows Cardiff-based Candy Jar Books’ successful acquisition of the rights to bring the Welsh classic back to life.

Daniel Postgate, son of Ivor’s creator Oliver Postgate, said: “I’m thrilled that Ivor is joining the Great Little Trains family. My father and his partner, Peter Firmin, set the standard for storytelling, and I believe that families – children, parents, grandparents, and train lovers – will embrace Ivor’s delightful return.”