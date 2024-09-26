The M48 on the Severn Bridge has a planned closure tonight until tomorrow morning for carriageway repair works. 

It will be closed eastbound between junction two and junction one on the Severn Bridge carriageway. 

The planned closure will be in place between midnight and 4am on September 27.

A diversion will be in place via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and a diversion for junction one via M4 junction 19 19, M32 junction 1 and return.