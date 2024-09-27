These registrations have never been assigned to a vehicle or been offered for sale before so are brand new to the market.

The highly desirable format features a letter from A-H, followed by 25 or 26, a space and then three more letters. For example, A25 CAR.

These registration numbers are set to be popular with motorists, with fixed prices starting from just £250, which includes VAT and assignment fee.

Jody Davies, Head of DVLA Personalised Registrations, said: “Whether it’s your name, hobby, occupation or you’re a motoring enthusiast, why not give your vehicle that finishing touch by purchasing a personalised registration?

“This exciting upcoming release is a great opportunity to get your perfect registration in the hugely desirable prefix style for a fixed price.

“The vast majority of the 150,000 new numbers are priced at £250 each. There’s a huge selection to choose from and with Christmas just around the corner, you could snap up a bargain for you or your loved ones.”

DVLA £1,000 number plate fine warning

The release comes after motorists were recently warned about £1,000 fines they could face if there number plate did not meet legal requirements.

The DVLA warns: “Number plates (also known as licence plates) must show your registration number correctly. You cannot rearrange letters or numbers, or alter them so that they’re hard to read.

"You could be fined up to £1,000 and your vehicle will fail its MOT test if you drive with incorrectly displayed number plates."

Is your number plate legal?





These are the rules you should be aware of around licence plates from the DVLA.

The number plates on your vehicle must:

be made from a reflective material

display black characters on a white background (front plate)

display black characters on a yellow background (rear plate)

not have a background pattern

be marked to show who supplied the number plate

be marked with a British Standard number - this is ‘BS AU 145e’ for plates fitted after 1 September 2021

The characters must not be removable or reflective. If your number plates were fitted after 1 September 2021, they must also be a single shade of black.

Your number plates can also: