As the seasons change, our garden’s needs can too and making the lawn stronger to help it battle the elements in autumn and winter can make for a healthy regrowth in the spring.

A grass expert at Lawnsmith has shared a simple hack for you to try to help keep your grass looking healthy.

Lawnsmith’s Ben Agnew said seaweed can be used to promote good lawn health and provides many benefits for your lawn.

Seafood can be used to help your grass grow greener and stronger (Image: Getty) Here’s how you can use the superfood to help your grass withstand environmental stress, improve soil health and enhance nutrient absorption.

How to use seafood to strengthen your lawn ahead of winter

Ben said: “Seaweed promotes good lawn health and biological activity within the grass and the soil producing a greener, stronger and more disease-resistant lawn.

“Just as humans get a boost of nutrients by eating kimchi, kefir and kombucha, seaweed can improve grass health but it is not a replacement for a fertiliser, more a helpful supplement.

“It is important to fully understand what seaweed does and how to use it to enable you to add it to your lawn care program.”

Seaweed offers multiple benefits for lawns, helping grass withstand environmental stress, improve soil health and enhance nutrient absorption.

“It also acts as a bio-stimulant, making fertilisers more effective by boosting the uptake of essential nutrients, resulting in healthier lawns,” said Ben.

He added: “It enriches soil with organic matter, creating the ideal environment for roots to grow and strengthens a lawn’s natural disease resistance.

“Using seaweed is also an eco-friendly option for gardeners which is also safe for children and pets.”

When should you apply seaweed to your lawn?





The aim of seaweed is to improve the efficiency of your lawn fertiliser so it should be applied first, with a granular or liquid fertiliser following anywhere from a week to a month later.

It’s important that gardeners realise that while seaweed can be effective, it isn’t a quick fix.

Instead, it’s a long-term investment for healthier, greener lawns and Ben recommends regular application for maximum impact.

He added: “A single dose won't do much. A second dose builds on the first and can triple the impact. Consistency is key and yields better results.

“Monthly application between March and October is ideal but don’t worry if you’re starting later in the year, two applications before winter will give your lawn a boost and will be a huge help to lawns prone to winter diseases.

“You can apply dried seaweed granules across your lawn by hand or using a spreader if you want slow-release benefits.

“Alternatively, you can dilute seaweed in water and spray it on your lawn for quicker results.”

You can also opt for a fertiliser which contains seaweed if you’d prefer.

Ben explained: “It might be easier to use a fertiliser which has seaweed already built in so all your ingredients are balanced for you and it’s just a part of your regular fertiliser routine.

“But bear in mind that your lawn may need an extra boost to face the harsh winter conditions.”