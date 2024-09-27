The work is being funded by Aneurin Leisure Trust and the UK Government, supported by the LTA Tennis Foundation.

The courts were reopened at an event attended by Ellie Griffin, deputy mayor of Tredegar, Catherine Hares, Aneurin Leisure Trust parks and hospitality manager, Kian Jenkins, Bedwellty House and Park facility manager, Hannah Winmill, Aneurin Leisure sports development manager, and Adam Hughes, Aneurin Leisure community engagement officer, along with representatives from the LTA.

Pupils from Tredegar Comprehensive School also got the chance to get on court for a tennis session.

Three courts at the park have been resurfaced and repainted and new nets and a new gate system have been installed

As well as weekly Barclays Free Park Tennis sessions, with equipment provided, the refurbished courts will host local tennis leagues, giving people the opportunity to get involved in friendly and social local competitions.

Catherine Hares, of Aneurin Leisure Trust, said: ​"The refurbishment of the tennis courts is a welcomed development at Bedwellty Park, we are very grateful to the Lawn Tennis Association for supporting Bedwellty House & Park as part of their incredible programme to improving the tennis provision across the country and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for supporting the development.

“It is a top-quality facility for community members, groups and schools to participate in tennis regardless of ability or previous experience with affordable opportunities for all. There has been great uptake and usage of the tennis courts to date, the community is thrilled to have such a fabulous facility within the town."