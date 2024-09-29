A SIX-bedroom Victorian ‘Gentleman’s residence’ in Newport has gone on the market for £1million.
Brendon House in Stow Park Avenue is a property with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a cellar and a first-floor sky room conservatory that offers views towards the Severn.
The listing by Adre Properties says that the stone-built house is “sympathetically renovated and retains many striking period features as well as bespoke handmade and contemporary additions, for modern living”.
“This substantial home could have a self-contained two-bedroom flat and would easily lend itself to a dual family situation,” it continues, while suggesting it could be an ideal location for a bed and breakfast or hotel.
The property has a cloakroom and a hall with a period oak wood block floor and a stained glass window.
The ground floor features a drawing room, which leads out to a terrace, a lounge, family room and kitchen with a double Belfast sink and breakfast bar, a dining room and library (‘the former butler’s pantry’), and cellar.
On the first floor there are four bedrooms (three of them en-suite), a family bathroom, separate toilet, laundry room and the sky room conservatory.
The listing suggests that the second floor ‘could lend itself to a self-contained apartment, but it currently has two bedrooms, a kitchen and bathroom.
The gardens have a high stone boundary wall with a security access gate and garage.
“The mature landscaped, established gardens are a delight of mature shrubs, trees and flowers and trees.
“The main part of the garden has a large flag stone sun terrace and lawn with feature gazebo. A door leads from the garden into the cellar.
“Steps lead down to a lower terrace, where there is a fire pit, and large vegetable plot.”
The listing and a video tour of the property is available on Rightmove.
