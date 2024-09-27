South Wales Argus
Motorway junction at Welsh border closed due to major flooding

Live

M5 closed at junction with Wales due to flooding

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • The M5 between junctions 14 and 16 is reportedly closed due to an incident
  • This means travel into Wales via the M5 and M4 is currently heavily delayed
  • Newport Bus have said they are expecting significant delays to their services using this route

