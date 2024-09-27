Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge has been presented with his Order of the British Empire medal by The Princess Royal.

He was announced as being on the King's Birthday Honours list in June.

Cllr Etheridge was awarded the gong in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours for services to local government.

The independent member collected his medal on Tuesday September 24 at a Windsor Castle ceremony.

Community council colleague and Blackwood deputy mayor George Etheridge changed his name from Edwards last year in honour of Kevin.

Cllr George Etheridge said: “Kevin’s lifelong role in public service is an example of what our local and national politicians should strive to be."

George also pointed to Cllr Etheridge's work with charity as a mark of his unwavering commitment to the community.

Speaking of his OBE, when it was announced earlier this year, he described being “overwhelmed” by the significant award.

At the time he said: “This is an award for the people I have represented and helped out. I won’t let it change me and will continue to help local people with local issues.”

Cllr Etheridge is well-known within the community for his work, having been a key figure in the fight to save Caerphilly Council's Meals Direct Service, which was recently confirmed as safe in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday September 25.

He has also been strongly opposed to the planned mothballing of Blackwood Miners Institute and Llancaiach Fawr, a Tudor mansion widely considered the "jewel in the crown" of Caerphilly Council.

A decision over Blackwood Miners Institute is currently on hold after the council have been taking advice over the most appropriate course of action, while Llancaiach Fawr is set to be officially mothballed after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Cllr Etheridge has long been opposed to these closures, citing the delay causing more worry and stress for staff.