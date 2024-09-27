The Met Office has forecast a fine end to Friday and then a sunny Saturday.

However, Sunday is "cloudy changing to light rain by late morning" and the chance of rain is above 95 per cent.

Next week is forecast to start in an overcast fashion before things brighten up for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday, September 27

1pm: Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees.

4pm: Sunny, 10 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees.

7pm: Clear night, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 11 degrees.

10pm: Clear night, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees.

Saturday, September 28

7am: Sunny, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 6 degrees.

10am: Sunny, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 11 degrees.

1pm: Sunny intervals, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees.

4pm: Sunny intervals, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees.

7pm: Clear night, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 11 degrees.

10pm: Clear night, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 9 degrees.

Sunday, September 29

7am: Cloudy, 40 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees.

10am: Light rain, 70 per cent chance of rain, 12 degrees.

1pm: Light rain, 90 per cent chance of rain, 12 degrees.

4pm: Heavy rain, more than 95 per cent chance of rain, 12 degrees.

7pm: Heavy rain, more than 95 per cent chance of rain, 12 degrees.

10pm: Heavy rain, more than 95 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees.