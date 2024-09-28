THE Pill festival is an institution of celebration and fun in Newport taking place annually for many decades.
Boasting colourful outfits, bedazzled floats, games, music and delicious food, it is a staple of the Newport community, anticipated every year since it began.
Many may remember attending as young children, with family and friends, as part of the parade processions or taking part in the infamous tug-of-war.
Take a look at these images from the Argus archives of the Pill festival from as far back as 1984 which show how time hasn’t dampened the spirit of the people.
What’s your favourite memory of the Pill festival? Comment below.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here