Liberty Harman was 19 when she assaulted Craig Evans at the Valley Tavern in Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

CCTV footage showed Harman "getting in the victim's face" before she struck him with a glass bottle while he was sitting down.

Mr Evans needed to have the top of his head glued after going to hospital for treatment.

Harman, now 21, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, and was handed a six month custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months by Judge Eugene Egan, on July 25.

She was recalled to court due to her "not cooperating or engaging with the probation service," ultimately breaching the conditions of her sentence on September 27.

Upon sentencing Harman at Newport Crown Court in July, Judge Egan said that because of her previous clean character and the “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” he was prepared not to send her straight to prison.

He ordered her to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Harman has not been complying with these orders, using excuses such as "her car breaking down on the way to these appointments."

Appearing today, September 27, at Cardiff Crown Court, Harman was warned by Recorder Sean Bradley that this is her "last chance."

"Next time you come to court you will be sent to prison - no more excuses," said Judge Bradley.

Harman has been given chance to start over, with the Judge allowing for her 12 month suspended sentence to start fresh, from today.

If she does not comply with probation services, the Judge confirmed the only option will be sending the 21-year-old to prison.