The Tickled Trout originally opened in Newport Market last October and has proven itself to be very popular.

Under the ownership of the same couple who are responsible for the Ship Inn and Goldcroft Inn in Caerleon, the former Trout Vaults have had a new lease of life in the past 11 months, with multiple five star ratings and positive reviews from customers on TripAdvisor and Google.

At least five people took to Facebook to recommend The Tickled Trout within days of it first opening.

One woman praised the “very tasty” food and “good value for money” while another was happy with their “delicious” food, “fabulous” wine, and “amazing” cocktails.

Another Facebook reviewer described it as a “lovely little place” while another complimented the “friendly and attentive” staff, “beautiful” décor, and food which was “thoroughly enjoyed by all… including the children.”

Despite the seemingly overwhelming popularity of the Tickled Trout, the owners are now hoping to find someone they are able to lease the pub management out to due to needing to "take a step back" for personal reasons.

A call has been put out on their official social media pages to find a new management team to lease the tapas bar out, with plans to keep the current business as it is.

The post said: "We have an opportunity available for someone to take over The Tickled Trout - Tapas & Cocktail Bar in Newport City Centre! *FreeHouse*



"Are you ready to operate a thriving tapas and cocktail bar in the heart of Newport? The Tickled Trout, a stylish and popular venue, is now available for a new operator.

"This is an incredible opportunity for an aspiring entrepreneur or an experienced operator looking to take over in a well-loved business area.



"Deposit and refs will be required.



"Email us at info@tickledtrout.net to discuss. Principals only please."

According to the post, the opportunity to lease the business is inline with their current Heads of Terms lease with Newport Market, which states that the premise does not trade past 11pm, apart from six exceptions being granted for special dates such as bank holidays.

It is understood that a pavement license has been agreed in principal but not applied for.

The key features of the bar for any potential new managers are its prime city centre location, the inclusion of a fully equipped bar and kitchen which is ready to trade, a "trendy interior perfect for cocktails and tapas dining or other cuisines", all of which has an established customer base and "huge scope" to develop in the basement.

The Tickled Trout is currently based at 13 Market Street, Newport, NP20 1FU.