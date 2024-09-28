The International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales has announced its confirmed event pipeline is expected to generate more than £75.8 million in economic benefit.

The extensive lineup of conferences, exhibitions, and large-scale events will span a range of sectors including technology, healthcare, education, and renewable energy.

The events, which are booked from now until 2028, are expected to bring more than 100,000 delegates from across the world to Newport.

This will contribute to the long-term growth of the region through repeat visits, future events, and ongoing relationships between event organisers and the community.

The venue has also secured a number of repeat business wins, including the Association of Corporate Treasurers and the Independent Schools Bursars’ Association.

Ian Edwards, CEO of ICC Wales (Image: ICC Wales)

Ian Edwards, CEO of ICC Wales, said: "We are proud to have secured such a diverse and impactful range of events for the next year and beyond.

"The economic impact these events will have on the local community and beyond is significant and is a testament to the world-class facilities and services we offer at ICC Wales.

"This success reinforces our position as a leading convention centre not just in the UK, but on the global stage."

The venue, which is an £83.7 million joint venture between Celtic Manor and the Welsh Government, can accommodate more than 5,000 delegates.

It includes a 4,000 square metre pillar-free main hall, a 1,500-seated auditorium, 15 flexible meeting rooms, a double-height glass atrium with views of the surrounding Coldra Woods, and a 2,500 square metre outdoor plaza.

ICC Wales is located within the grounds of the Celtic Manor Resort and is managed by the Celtic Manor Resort’s leadership team, who were responsible for the delivery of the 2014 NATO Summit and the 2010 Ryder Cup.

Upcoming events at the venue include the Les Mills UK Experience Event for 2024, the Royal College of General Practitioners Annual Conference and Exhibition 2025, and the Worldchefs Congress and Expo in 2026.

The 2025 events alone are expected to contribute more than £39 million to the economy.