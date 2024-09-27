The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning due to strong winds which will be in place from 9am until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Parts of south Wales could see gusts exceeding 60mph with the strong winds set to cause power outages and travel disruptions.

The weather warning will affect most of South Wales including Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across parts of Wales and southwest England



Sunday 0900 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/hdKLj8CHli — Met Office (@metoffice) September 27, 2024

This latest Met Office alert comes off the back of another yellow weather warning that was in place across all of South Wales on Thursday and Friday (September 26 and 27) due to heavy rain and flooding.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across parts of South Wales due to strong winds which could cause disruptions.

The string winds associated with the yellow weather warning are also set to cause:

Spray and/or large waves that may affect coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

Bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer

Short-term loss of power and disruption to other services

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Winds will strengthen from west to east during Sunday, with gusts of 50-55 mph likely in places, especially near coasts and over/to the west of high ground, perhaps exceeding 60 mph in the most exposed areas.

"This will be accompanied by outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, which could lead to some surface water and spray.

"Winds will gradually ease across Wales and inland parts of southwest England through Sunday evening and night, but it may remain fairly windy along some coasts of southern and southwestern England during Sunday night."

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Bridgend

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Gwynedd

Neath Port Talbot

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Vale of Glamorgan

See the areas of south Wales set to be impacted by the latest yellow weather warning. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across parts of South Wales from 9am to 11.59pm on Sunday (September 29).