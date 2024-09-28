The full cast for the UK and Ireland tour of 101 Dalmatians has been announced, with Kym Marsh and Faye Tozer previously revealed to play Cruella de Vil.

Joining the pair are Charles Brunton playing Casper, Jessie Elland as Danielle, Danny Hendrix as Jasper, Linford Johnson as Pongo, Samuel Thomas as Tom and Emma Thornett as Perdi. Victoria Compson-Bradford and Eugene Shire as swings.

They will be joined by an ensemble cast of Ross Dorrington, Benjamin Durham, Benedict Hastings, Lottie Johnson, Rachel Lea-Gray, Tom Norman, Hugo Rolland, Lindo Shinda and Jasmine Triadi.

The new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book was first performed at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London in 2022.

It has been adapted for the stage by Zinnie Harris, with music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge and a book by Johnny McKnight.

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes by Sarah Mercadé, and choreography by Lucy Hind.

The musical supervision is by Alfonso Casado Trigo, and the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes.

The story follows fashionista Cruella de Vil as she plots to steal all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create a new fur coat.

This puts Pongo, Perdi, and their litter of puppies in a spot of trouble.

The show promises to bring the classic canine caper to life on stage with puppetry, choreography, songs, and, of course, the puppies.

The Cardiff run of dates will take place at The New Theatre from Tuesday, October 15, to Saturday, October 19.

Tickets for the Cardiff show are available on The New Theatre's website.