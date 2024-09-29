Taste of India located on Caxton Place in Newport, has recently been named as the winner of Travellers' Choice Award for 2024.

The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings around the world on TripAdvisor.

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, TripAdvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners.

This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.

Taste of India has been going for almost 30 years, having been established in 1995, the team provide a vibrant setting with plush cream seating, pristine oak wall panelling accompanied with ambient lighting, combining everything to create an ideal setting to celebrate any occasion.

The hygiene is always up to high standards and this reflects in our hygiene rating. We have been achieving the highest rating for the past multiple consecutive years, with the most recent five star rating having been confirmed in 2019.

The menu incorporates both traditional favourites and original new dishes, making a refined yet creative approach to Indian cuisine. From the delicious mild Makhani to the fiery Ceylon.

The blend of yoghurt & garden mint infused Rajpuri as well as the popular house special sizzling Taka Taka Tin.

Freshly prepared with delightful herbs and spices, they have plenty for anyone searching outside the box.

Upon learning of the award, a spokesperson for Taste of Asia said: "We would like to take this opportunity thank each and every customer who have have supported us for the past 29 years.

"Also we can’t forget the hard working staff who have helped make this a possibility. We are honoured to be included among travellers’ favourites this year."

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at TripAdvisor said: "Congratulations to Taste Of Asia on its recognition in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards for 2024.

“Travellers' Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence."

"This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience.

"People rely on TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”

If you would like to book at Taste of Asia and experience the food that won this award, please visit their website.