Trains cancelled across Gwent after person dies on tracks

Newport trains cancelled after person dies on tracks

By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • All trains between Cardiff and Newport to Ebbw Vale have been cancelled
  • A person has been hit by a train on the line between Rogerstone and Risca
  • Delays and cancellations are expected until at least 3pm
  • British Transport Police have confirmed that one person has been pronounced dead on the tracks

