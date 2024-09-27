Trains cancelled across Gwent after person dies on tracks

Our live feed has now finished.
- All trains between Cardiff and Newport to Ebbw Vale have been cancelled
- A person has been hit by a train on the line between Rogerstone and Risca
- Delays and cancellations are expected until at least 3pm
- British Transport Police have confirmed that one person has been pronounced dead on the tracks
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here