The band, led by the former Joy Division and New Order bassist, will play at Tramshed on Friday, November 8.

The concert is part of their 2024 world tour, where they will perform the Substance albums by both Joy Division and New Order in full.

Peter Hook expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour, saying: "It still amazes me how enjoyable it is to play the Substance LPs.

"The contrast between Joy Division and New Order is very apparent, but both complement each other very well.

"My only frustration is not being able to play more of our records each night.

"I am totally looking forward to the next phase.

"So, let’s enjoy some Substance and get ready for the future.

"Lots of love, Hooky."

Peter Hook & The Light have announced a series of performances across Australia, New Zealand, North America, and the UK and Ireland.

The band has a rich history of revisiting the classic albums, starting with Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures at a charity concert in May 2010.

Since then, they have performed a range of albums from both Joy Division and New Order, culminating in the Factory Records Substance compilations.

The band recently celebrated the legacy of Joy Division and Ian Curtis with the Joy Division: A Celebration concerts, where both of the band's albums were played in full.

In October, they performed the Substance albums at the 5,300-capacity Eventim Apollo in London.

Peter Hook's commitment to his musical heritage has seen the band perform more than 600 concerts worldwide, including festivals like Benicassim, Primavera Sound, Bestival, Kendal Calling, Victorious, and Rebellion.

Tickets for the Cardiff show are available now, starting at £36.00.

For tickets, visit The Gig Cartel website.