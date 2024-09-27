Operation Vemtor was an investigation led by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for southern Wales, in respect of a Merthyr Tydfil based organised crime group (OCG) involved in the wholesale distribution Heroin and Cocaine throughout South Wales.

During the course of the investigation, almost 10 kilograms of cocaine and 5 kilograms of heroin were seized with a potential street value of in excess of £1.5m.

The OCG was headed by local man Kerry Evans who sourced his drugs from the North West of England.

Evidence obtained during the course of the investigation showed that Evans was involved in the supply of more than 150 kilograms of heroin and cocaine.

Evidence was also obtained where Evans boasted that during a 12-month period he had supplied in the region of 600 kilograms of controlled drugs.

Lloyd Jones, Ricky Griffiths and Christopher Wray were directed by Evans and managed the criminal business in the Merthyr area.

Claire James’s role within the OCG was to use her home address as a ‘safe house’ where drugs were stored.

Alex Davies and Leon Owen acted as couriers and travelled to the North of England to deliver cash on behalf of Kerry Evans.

David Halliwell was based in the Bolton area and transported drugs to South Wales.

On March 16, 2023 Halliwell transported 10 kilograms of cocaine to Merthyr.

Money and drugs were seized from the gang in Merthyr (Image: South Wales Police)

Jason and Heather Flannigan were also based in Bolton. They too were used as couriers of drugs.

On March 16, last year they transported five kilograms of heroin to South Wales. Further evidence showed that the Flannigans were responsible for local ‘street’ dealing of drugs in and around the Bolton area.

Asim Syed comes from Enfield in London. His role was as a cash courier. On the January 11, 2023 he was arrested after collecting almost £99,000 in cash from Christopher Wray in Merthyr.

Evidence also showed that Syed was employed by other OCGs around the UK conducting similar cash collections. It is estimated that Syed was responsible for collections totalling into the millions of pounds.

Detective Inspector Vinnie Easton from Tarian ROCU said: “We welcome the sentences given to these men and women for their roles in smuggling and selling very significant amounts of Class A drugs in south Wales.

“This thorough investigation uncovered a major drug conspiracy and is a great example of the detailed work carried out to combat this kind of organised crime.

"Illegal drugs have no place in our society, and the offenders in this operation were part of an organised criminal gang who caused harm and misery in our communities through the supply of drugs.

“We urge anyone across southern Wales who has information about drug dealing in their communities to contact us on 101 or the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”