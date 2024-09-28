The Autism in Schools and Settings Programme, which was launched by Monmouthshire County Council on Thursday (September 26) ensure that children with the condition have access to an education that meets their needs.

The programme's vision is to provide a positive and inclusive education for all autistic children and young people in the county, while also supporting the wellbeing of their parents and carers.

The initiative is the result of a collaborative effort between the council's Inclusion Service, the Autism Educational Trust, educational practitioners, parents, carers, and council officers.

Panels of autistic young people from secondary schools in the county also played an important role in shaping the programme.

Councillor Martyn Groucutt, the council's cabinet member for education, said: "I am delighted to announce the launch of Wales's first Autism in Schools and Setting Programme.

"Our new programme in Monmouthshire will ensure that all learners have access to an inclusive education that supports their needs and enables them to succeed."

For more information about the programme, visit the council's website (https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/monmouthshire-autism-in-schools-and-settings).