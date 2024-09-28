Llantarnam Primary School was the first in Torfaen to adopt the active travel schools plan in July 2022.

Since then, the council's active travel team has provided scooter storage, bike training, and a zebra crossing, among other initiatives.

The school has now requested extra bike storage due to the increasing number of pupils cycling to school.

Year five pupil Will said: "I like cycling to school because I like getting fresh air, and it helps me to keep fit."

Year four pupil Joseph said: "I prefer cycling to school because it’s faster than walking."

Senior school support officer Kate Bailey said: "The active travel plan has concentrated everyone’s minds on the benefits of walking, cycling and scooting.

"We now talk to the children about the benefits and we encourage them to have similar conversations at home."

According to the school's Living Streets WOW tracker, 68 per cent of pupils have walked, scooted or cycled to school so far this month.