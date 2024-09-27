British Transport Police were called to reports of a person having been hit by a train on the line between Rogerstone and Risca just after noon on Friday, September 27.

They attended along with paramedics.

The report left many other train services that usually service Rogerstone and Risca cancelled, with many people being told to disembark their trains at Crosskeys.

It has been confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Rogerstone railway station at around 12.05pm today (27 September) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Transport for Wales have said that cancellations and delays to the affected services are expected to be in place until approximately 3pm on Friday.