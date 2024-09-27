Officers seized two air-weapons and class A and B drugs during a warrant at a residential address in Newport on Friday 27 September.

We also recovered two mobile phones and drug-related paraphernalia from inside the house on Sutton Road, St Julians.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team in Newport carried out the warrant, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, at around 5.30am.

PC Bradley Hill-Morgan, who led the operation, said:

"We seized a black handgun and a BB gun; both weapons will be taken away for testing by our firearms experts.

"We also recovered a black cylinder with white powder inside, and a box of vials containing a see-through liquid; these items will now be analysed further.

"We encourage anyone with concerns over illegal drugs in their area to get in touch with us immediately, so that we can take action.”

