They include St Joseph’s RC Comprehensive School, St Gabriel’s Primary School, Queen's Comprehensive and Milbrook Junior School.

The emphasis on sports continued to grow in schools in the 1980s and 1990s with schools promoting a wide array of activities, from traditional games to newer sports.

Boys would often participate in either football or rugby and participate in fixtures whereby they would travel to rival schools.

Initiatives to encourage physical activity among students have continued to gained importance, especially in light of rising health concerns in recent decades.

Recent years have seen the Welsh Government promote sports and physical education as part of its health and education agendas, emphasizing inclusivity and participation.

All schools pictured here still have football teams, other than Queens Comprehensive, previously situated on Queens Hill in Newport, which closed down in 2009.

This closure was part of a broader reorganization of schools in the area, aimed at 'improving educational provision and efficiency'.

Many former students remember the school fondly, reflecting on the friendships and experiences they gained during their time there.

