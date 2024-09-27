Gwent Police are searching for a man who has breached his licence conditions.
Officers are appealing for information to find Lewis Deabreu from the Maesycwmmer/Ystrad Mynach area.
Deabreu has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2400315477, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or X.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
