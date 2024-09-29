The Chepstow Archaeological Society has reported the results of test carried out on timbers it found in the rivers muddy banks last year.

Fieldwork director Simon Maddison told the Argus the research it has been doing is “potentially of national importance” and has “aroused interest all around the world”.

The society, founded in April 1996, built on research dating as far back as the 1880’s that discuss the existence of an “Ancient Bridge”.

Despite the many documents showing the existence of a Roman bridge pier, its exact location remained unknown until 2020 when Mr Maddison used digital mapping tools to stitch together a more accurate location.

The “most dramatic find” came after the society went back in 2023 at low tide and found timbers “sticking out of the mud”.

It was not until this June however when results from chemical testing on the timber, conducted with the help of Professor Nigel Nayling of University of Wales Trinity St David, showed the presence of first Century AD materials, “confirming that the structure was Roman”.

The excavation is over as the tide floods back in, presenting a good overall view of the exposed timber structure. (Image: Chepstow Archaeological Society)

According to Mr Maddison: “The state of preservation is remarkable, but it could have failed completely.

"Chepstow’s role in Roman times is poorly understood, so any advances are very significant."

He described the process of finding evidence as “painstaking”, with many excavation sessions taking place against the clock due to tide levels.

Delays to the project due fluctuating water levels meant research was delayed in some cases by up to a year.

Simon Maddison (Image: Chepstow Archaeological Society)

There is also a surprising link to Shakespeare as Mr Maddison explained initial excavations in 1911 were carried out by Orville Owen, as part of his legendary pursuit to prove Shakespeare’s literature was in fact the work of Francis Bacon.

After battling with the tides, Mr Maddison summarised how the Chepstow Archaeological Society has now exposed “over half the structure” in a series of “thrilling excavations” and created a 3D scan.

The Society will be presenting the findings with a panel of experts at the Drill Hall in Chepstow on Saturday, October 19 as a way to make “archaeology and history available to the local people”. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.