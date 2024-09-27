Hancock has previously been said to have downed eight pints in a pub before attending the Chinese restaurant with colleagues at the end of a night.



The court heard that Hancock allegedly "hurled racist threats towards staff and urinated on the floor and counter of the Yumees' Chinese takeaway," in Tredegar.



In Hancock's court appearance, he denied charges of racially aggravated harassment and criminal damage.

Hancock, of Brynmawr, was previously sacked from his role as a firefighter over the incident but won a case of unfair dismissal at employment tribunal.



The employment judge did not rule on the allegations inside the takeaway, but found the disciplinary process to sack him was flawed.



Two other firefighters in Hancock's crew - Daniel Phillips and Luke Moreton- were also sacked following the night out in July last year.



Hancock estimated he had drank about eight pints before attending the takeaway and Phillips said he had also consumed "six or seven".



A determination on financial settlement is yet to be made with the South Wales Fire Service.

Hancock was given unconditional bail by Judge Simon Mills until he stands on trial in April next year.