Currently, drivers using the drop off zone at the Cardiff Airport can do so for free for up to five minutes before being charged £3 for every five minutes after that.

While for pick ups, it costs £1 for up to 10 mins and £2 for 10 to 20 minutes.

But these charges are about the change, according to Cardiff Airport.

Changes to Cardiff Airport pick up and drop off charges

From Tuesday (October 1), anyone picking up or dropping off at Cardiff Airport will be charged £3 for the first 10 minutes.

New drop off charges

The new drop off charges will be as follows:

£3.00 for the first 10 minutes

£3.00 for every additional 10 minutes thereafter

These new charges mean that the five minute free drop off, currently available in the drop off zone, will be scrapped from Tuesday.

New pick up charges

For those picking passengers up, the charges will be:

£3.00 for the first 10 minutes

£4.00 for the 10 to 20 minutes

There is a free 20-minute drop off and pick up spot still available in Car Park 2, which is located a short walk from the terminal and open 24/7.

"This slight change ensures Cardiff remains competitive with other UK airports," Cardiff Airport officials said in a post on Facebook.

New car park names

Along with fee changes, Cardiff Airport will also be rolling out new names for its car parks, aimed at making it "easier" for customers.

The Cardiff Airport car park name changes are as follows:

Short Stay will be known as Car Park 1

Long Stay will be known as Car Park 2

Meet & Greet will be known as Express Park

For more information on any of these changes visit the Cardiff Airport website (a link to which can be found above).