The authority has already offered a discount on licensing fees but could consider other steps to try and encourage more drivers and firms to opt for vehicles that can be accessed by wheelchair users.

Jon Horlor, who represents Trevethin and Penygarn, said he’d heard “on the grapevine” of passengers having problems booking wheelchair accessible cars.

The Labour councillor said: “They are coming from Pontypool, especially on Sundays, to cover the Cwmbran area.”

Torfaen’s senior licensing officer Robin Grey said: “It is an issue we are aware of.”

The officer, who was asked about the vehicles at the council’s general licensing committee meeting, said there are currently 14 wheelchair accessible vehicles licensed in Torfaen which he described as “not a huge number” and noted there will be times drivers aren’t working, which the council will look at with operators.

He said: “We have given a discount for accessible vehicles but it hasn’t necessarily encouraged a huge uptake and we will give consideration to what other options we could look at to increase the fleet and encourage operators to make cars available at times there will be a demand.”

Mr Grey told Cllr Horlor the issue isn’t linked to the council having ended its contract with the only garage able to issue certificates of compliance with its licensing standards. Drivers are instead able to use an ordinary MOT certificate to renew their licences.