Yellow Weather Warning (Image: NQ) Strong winds are expected to last from 09:00 to 23:59 BST and could impact driving conditions.

Gusts of 50-55mph are expected in the affected regions with some exposed areas potentially facing winds of over 60mph.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are also very likely.

Winds will strengthen from west to east during Sunday, with gusts of 50-55 mph likely in places, especially near coasts and over/to the west of high ground, perhaps exceeding 60 mph in the most exposed areas.

This will be accompanied by outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, which could lead to some surface water and spray. Winds will gradually ease across Wales through Sunday evening and night.