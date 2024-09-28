The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across Wales on Sunday.
Strong winds are expected to last from 09:00 to 23:59 BST and could impact driving conditions.
Gusts of 50-55mph are expected in the affected regions with some exposed areas potentially facing winds of over 60mph.
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are also very likely.
Winds will strengthen from west to east during Sunday, with gusts of 50-55 mph likely in places, especially near coasts and over/to the west of high ground, perhaps exceeding 60 mph in the most exposed areas.
This will be accompanied by outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, which could lead to some surface water and spray. Winds will gradually ease across Wales through Sunday evening and night.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here