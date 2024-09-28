In a video posted on Instagram earlier this week, he revealed that he had suffered a “painful” injury on the way to a family party on Sunday (September 22) to celebrate his birthday.

“I went to get my 10-year-old son and bring him back to the party but we broke down on the motorway with a flat tyre, and it was raining and there were big lorries going past, so I tried to do it quickly and change the tyre quickly,” Knowles explained.

“As I took the tyre off, I basically damaged my bicep and damaged my arm.”

On Tuesday (September 24), Knowles said in a social media post that medical staff would “make a call on if they think I can continue dancing” and added that he had seen doctors and physios following the injury to his arm and shoulder.

Nick Knowles gives injury update days before Strictly live show

But in his latest video posted to X on Thursday (September 26), he shared: “So just an update because, look how excited my dance partner is, because we have been given clearance to dance on Saturday. It’s been an interesting couple of days, full of scans and physios and people helping me.

“Everyone’s been amazing, thank you for all of your messages of support.”

The 62-year-old jived to We Built This City by Starship with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk on the first live episode of the dancing show’s 20th-anniversary series on Saturday (September 21), which scored 18 points.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Full line-up revealed

Recommended reading:

However, this weekend he will be dancing the American smooth to Parklife by Blur.

Knowles also tweeted: “It’s official and I can’t quite believe it but we are dancing on Saturday.

“Luba is a miracle worker and so patient – we’ve had two days to learn the dance!”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday, September 28 at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.