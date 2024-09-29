Rougemont School in Newport is hosting an open call audition for the roles of ‘Little Anna’ and ‘Little Elsa’ in the school’s production of ‘Frozen’ to be staged in February 2025.

The school was recently announced as the ‘Wales winner’ of the nationwide competition ‘United Kingdom of Frozen’ run by Disney International and MTI Europe.

The theme of the competition was ‘Love Is An Open Door’ and Rougemont is looking to open its doors to find the next star of tomorrow.

The roles of Little Elsa and Little Anna will perform in the opening of Act 1 and have a significant role within the first opening numbers of the show, with dialogue and lyrics in the opening number and the duet ‘A little bit of me’.

These characters return briefly at the end of Act 2. Frozen the musical image (Image: Rougemont School) The roles of Little Anna and Little Elsa are open to girls aged 8-11 from anywhere in the South Wales region. A commitment to attend set rehearsal dates is essential.

Key dates where Little Elsa and Little Anna will be needed at Rougemont:

• Sunday 26th January

• Sunday 2nd February

• Sunday 9th February

• Monday 17th February (dress rehearsal at 10am)

• Tuesday 18th February (show at 6pm)

• Thursday 20th February (show at 6pm)

Rehearsals for the scenes will take place on Sundays, Little Elsa and Little Anna will only need to attend a few of these prior to the 26th January.

Once you have submitted the form below, further details of the audition process will be sent to you via the email address you provide.

The registration period is open for open for one week and closes on Saturday 28 September. Auditions will take place on the afternoon of Saturday 12 October at Rougemont School in Newport.

The school has asked to ‘please only submit an application if you are able to fully commit to the rehearsal schedule published above’

More information about the roles can be found here