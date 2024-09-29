MEMBERS of Newport council came together to take part in a charity challenge!
The charity challenge saw three members of the council each get drenched by the big bucket of water in Tredegar Park’s Splash Port.
The council members came together on Friday, September 27, to support the Mayor of Newport’s chosen charity appeals.
Councillors who took part included Mayor of Newport Councillor Ray Mogford, Councillor Matthew Evans, (leader of the opposition) and Councillor Dimitri Batrouni.The event was to benefit children’s centre Sparkle and the voluntary group SARA (Severn Area Rescue Association).
On its website Sparkle describes itself as supporting ‘Gwent children and young people with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties, along with their families.’
SARA is a volunteer lifeboat and inland search and rescue charity, with 7 lifeboat and rescue stations along the length of the River Severn. On its website it states that ‘each year SARA is called out over 100 times.’
Details of how to make donations can be found on the charities’ websites Sparkle and SARA .
