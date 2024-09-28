South Wales Argus
LIVE: Two Emergency helicopters land at scene of incident at city centre

LIVE: Two air ambulances land in centre of Newport

By Chloe Atkinson

  • Reports of two air ambulances landing in Newport.
  • Incident said to be Sutton Road near Glebelands Park.

