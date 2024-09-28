The yellow weather warning for heavy rain is set to take place from Sunday afternoon starting at 16:00pm through to Monday morning.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued (Image: NQ) Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “Sunday will bring a return to wet and windy weather across the southern half of the UK.”

“A warning for rain has been issued for southwestern England and South Wales.

“Within the warning area 20-30mm of rain is expected quite widely, with up to 50-80mm possible over the higher ground of Dartmoor, south Wales and the Dorset Downs.”

Traffic Wales advises that ‘driving during periods of heavy rain or flooding can be dangerous for the drivers and that before travelling drivers should check for traffic alerts, road restrictions, and closures.

A Yellow warning for wind has also been issued from 0900 to midnight on Sunday. Gusts of 50-55mph are likely.