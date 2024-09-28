A dispersal order is still in place for a Gwent shopping centre.
Blaenau Gwent police have confirmed on X that a 48-hour dispersal order has been authorised at a shopping Centre in Gwent and the surrounding streets.
The dispersal came into effect from 8.30pm yesterday (Friday September 27th) and is still in place today.
Police said the reason for the dispersal was due to an increase in anti-social behaviour in the shopping centre.
Blaenau Gwent police have stated that any person in the area acting in an anti-social manner will be ordered to leave.
Under section 30-36 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2003 gives police and PCSO's in England and Wales the power to: Disperse (move on or separate) groups of two or more young people from areas where there is persistent anti-social behaviour]
So far no further updates have been issued.
