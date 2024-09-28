Blaenau Gwent police have confirmed on X that a 48-hour dispersal order has been authorised at a shopping Centre in Gwent and the surrounding streets.

The dispersal came into effect from 8.30pm yesterday (Friday September 27th) and is still in place today.

Police Tape (Image: NQ) Police said the reason for the dispersal was due to an increase in anti-social behaviour in the shopping centre.

Blaenau Gwent police have stated that any person in the area acting in an anti-social manner will be ordered to leave.

Under section 30-36 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2003 gives police and PCSO's in England and Wales the power to: Disperse (move on or separate) groups of two or more young people from areas where there is persistent anti-social behaviour]

So far no further updates have been issued.