This year has also seen a change to the line-up of professional dancers after widely reported controversies surrounding Graziano Di Prima and Giovani Pernice.

Amy Dowden will also be making a return to the programme after a recent health check showed “no evidence" of cancer.

See the full list of professional dancers taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024

These are all the professional dancers taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024:

Aljaz Skorjanec

Amy Dowden

Gorka Marquez

Nikita Kuzmin

Vito Coppola

Dianne Buswell

Nadiya Bychkova

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Johannes Radebe

Neil Jones

Kai Widdrington

Luba Mushtuk

Jowita Przystal

Nancy Xu

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakley

Michelle Tsiakkas

While the exact sum paid to Strictly Come Dancing's professional dancers has never been officially disclosed by the BBC, the flat fee has been widely reported in the past.

According to the Independent newspaper, the rate paid to each ranges from £35,000 to £50,000.

It has also been reported that many of these dancers take part in P&O Cruise tours, seeing them earn a staggering £90,000 in a little over 12 weeks.

Strictly judges have also been found to earn between £200,000 and £500,000 per series.

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.