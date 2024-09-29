The yellow weather warnings in place for today include a yellow warning for heavy rain and a yellow warning for strong winds.

What to expect from latest Met Office these warnings

The Met Office has stated that ‘strong winds may cause some disruption’ and that gusts of 50-55 mph are likely in places near the coast and in some exposed areas perhaps exceeding 60 mph.

Winds will gradually ease across Wales and inland parts of southwest England through Sunday evening and night, but it may remain fairly windy along some coasts of southern and southwestern England during Sunday night.

People that live near the coast are advised to stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves and contact a coastguard if needed.

Rain is expected to develop across southwest England and south Wales during Sunday morning, moving slowly east before rain gradually eases from the west during the second half of Sunday night.

It is likely to see 20-30 mm fall over 9-12 hours, though some places may see 50-80 mm.

These higher accumulations are most likely across higher ground in south Wales, Dartmoor and the Dorset Downs.

The Met Office advises that people should ‘amend travel plans if necessary’ and be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly.

The warning for wind is in place today from 9:00am-23:59pm.

The warning for rain issued for today will last from 16:00pm until 9:00am the next morning.