Phillip Schofield slams 'three s**ts' over This Morning 'betrayal'

The presenter, who shared his "mad rant" on Cast Away, appeared to take aim at his former This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby.

He is also thought to have taken swipes at This Morning editor Martin Frizell and ITV chief Dame Carolyn McCall.

Complete isolation. No comforts, no safety net. Phillip Schofield faces life on a remote island, learning to live in the unforgiving wilderness.



Discussing how he was forced to step back from This Morning after 22 years because of controversial relations with a younger man, Phillip Schofield said: “They know how important that was to me.

"They know when you throw someone under a bus, you’ve got to have a really bloody good reason to do it. Brand, ambition is not good enough.”

According to The Sun, he added: “People can be fake. They can be so fake with you when it’s all going well, and suddenly utter, utter betrayal.

“There are a lot of amazing people in morning television.

“I think there are only three s**ts. One of them is a coward who never stepped up in queuegate.

"One is a coward, because they never stepped up when I was being battered And the other is just brand-orientated.

"Not what you expect, not what you think you’re going to get.”

Phillip Schofield's Cast Away will air on Channel 5 from 9pm on Monday, September 30.