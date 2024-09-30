The pair will head off on an epic quest to crack the code of ageing well and looking for secrets from the European nations that do midlife the best.

Paddy & Chris: Road Tripping will see them both travel to Sweden, Greece and Switzerland across three episodes.

Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris reflect on their epic quest to crack the code of aging well in Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping



"This soul-searching mission has definitely changed us; we’ve learnt a lot about each other and ourselves"



Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris go road tripping for new BBC series

Paddy McGuinness said: “Chris and I head out on a road trip together across Europe (with not much space in our vehicle I should add).

“We are on a mission to explore all the different ways our continental neighbours grow old gracefully.

“We’re at a point in our lives where we want to make the most of our years ahead, so we try out as many experiences as we can to learn how some of the oldest and well-preserved people on the planet are doing it!”

When asked what he had learnt about Chris on the trip, he added: “I could mention many things about the enigma that is Chris Harris, but alongside all the laughs and banter, we genuinely learn a lot about ourselves and each other on this trip, which has been eye-opening.

“I have also learnt, however, that Chris has terrible taste in music and should never be given control of the car radio again!”

If you’re excited to see the new series, here’s how you can tune in and follow all the action.

How to watch Paddy McGuinness’s new travel show

Paddy & Chris: Road Tripping will begin tonight (Sunday, September 29) at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Overall, there will be three episodes, with the remaining two airing in the same timeslot over the following two weeks.