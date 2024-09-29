South Wales Police are appealing to the public to help locate a missing person who was last seen in Swansea.

Christina Smith, age 33 was last seen on Monday, September 16, at Swansea train station. Christina Smith South Wales Police X post (Image: South Wales Police) In a post published last night on X SWP said: ‘Christina Smith, 33, was last seen on Monday September 16 at Swansea train station.

"Anyone who may have seen Christina, or who has information which will help us find her, is asked to contact us."

So far, the post has had over 50 reposts and more than 6,000 views. The post was created on September 28 at 7.30pm.

South Wales Police have asked that anyone who has information relating to Christina's whereabouts to contact them by quoting occurrence number 2400323211.