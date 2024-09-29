A WOMAN has gone missing and police are searching for her.
South Wales Police are appealing to the public to help locate a missing person who was last seen in Swansea.
Christina Smith, age 33 was last seen on Monday, September 16, at Swansea train station.In a post published last night on X SWP said: ‘Christina Smith, 33, was last seen on Monday September 16 at Swansea train station.
"Anyone who may have seen Christina, or who has information which will help us find her, is asked to contact us."
So far, the post has had over 50 reposts and more than 6,000 views. The post was created on September 28 at 7.30pm.
South Wales Police have asked that anyone who has information relating to Christina's whereabouts to contact them by quoting occurrence number 2400323211.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here