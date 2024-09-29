Gwent Police seized an electric Sur-ron bike from Sullivan Circle, Alway.

The Sur-ron bike (Image: NQ) Gwent Police confirmed East Neighbourhood Officers made the arrest.

The owner of the Sur-ron was said to have accumulated multiple driving offences.

Alongside these offenses the rider also allegedly carried out an assault on a police officer.

In a post on X Gwent Police have stated: "The rider has been arrested for driving offences and assaulting a police officer officer-There is no place for organised crime on our streets."

Gwent Police X (Image: NQ) The post online was shared at 12.45pm on September 29.

Gwent Police have announced that in order to keep crime off our street’s patrols will be carried out in the area to deter this sort of activity.