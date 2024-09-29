Abergavenny Boxing Club suffered a fire which has forced the club's doors to close.

A spokesperson for the club said organisers are doing everything they can to continue operations.

"After a fire at our premises we are going to continue sessions with appreciated help from our sister club in Monmouth, and with their equipment.

"We are waiting to confirm a suitable venue. Thank you everyone for your continued support."

The club located, on at Hatherleigh Place, Union Road West, opened its doors back in 2022 and has had boxers represent Wales in competitions.

Its goal is "increase the inclusion of boxing in Monmouthshire and the surrounding areas."

Online comments from club members regarding the fire have been sympathetic.

One user wrote: "Has a go fund me been set up yet?"

Another said: "Keep us posted the little ones miss the Friday sessions."

The cause of the fire currently is unknown.

The club has confirmed that session times may be affected due to this incident.

South Wales Fire and Rescue service has been contacted for an update.