Ieuan Jones always had big goals to become a published author and has now finally achieved his dream.

The schoolboy began working on his book titled ‘The Fallen: The Dead Rises’ throughout the pandemic to keep himself entertained during lockdown.

The Fallen: The Dead Rises (Image: NQ)He was inspired by the TV The Walking Dead and his father Darren Jones couldn’t be prouder he said: “He was always writing these little stories and putting them away.”

“Then he kept on saying to us at the end of the lockdown I’ve been writing a book-he said dad I’m going to get this published. I thought okay is he really going to do this...”

Alongside dedicating time for his writing, Ieuan was also studying for his GCSEs at the same time.

Darren explained: “When he revised for his GCSE’s then he’d spend half an hour to an hour every night writing bits of his book.”

Ieaun’s interest in writing started from a young age it was in primary school that he first brought up the idea of becoming an author. Darren said: “When he was in juniors’ school, they asked him what do you want to be, and he said an author.

“From 5 years of age, he started writing little stories-which we’ve still got.”

Public reaction to the book has been overwhelmingly positive children at Ieaun’s school have got copies of the book which they ask him to sign.

Author Ieuan Jones (Image: NQ) Darren said: “He’s living the life of a superstar now because every time he goes into school and the children are going can you sign this for me with his book.

“I read it, and I thought this is absolutely amazing you read it, and you think there’s no way a 15-year-old boy had actually written the book.”

Ieaun did everything independently from plot creation, to cover design, to striking up a deal with amazon to self-publish his book! Well, done Ieaun.

His book is available to purchase here.