A VEHICLE has been seized by Gwent Police after the driver failed to stop for police in Caldicot.
The National Police Air Service, working with the Roads Policing and Special Operations unit, and a group of undercover police cars stopped the vehicle as part of an operation.
The vehicle was stopped using stinger and tactical pursuit and containment methods.
The owner of the vehicle’s car was seized for failure to stop, and the vehicle owner was also charged with drugs related offences.
In a post on X Gwent Police stated: "Vehicle seized, and occupant dealt with for drugs offences - this vehicle had failed to stop for police in recent days in Caldicot."
A picture on X shows that a total of six cars were involved with seizing the occupant.
