A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for information to find Gareth Edwards who has been reported as missing.

"Gareth, aged 35, was last seen in the Lliswerry area of Newport, at around 9:30PM on Sunday 29 September.

"He is described as 5ft10, of slim build and has a beard. Gareth was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, dark green raincoat and checkered Vans.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400325561.

"Gareth is also urged to get in touch with us.