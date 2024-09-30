Police are searching for a 35-year-old man from Newport who has gone missing.
Gareth Edwards, 35, was last seen in Lliswerry in Newport yesterday, Sunday, September 29. This was at around 9.30pm.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for information to find Gareth Edwards who has been reported as missing.
"Gareth, aged 35, was last seen in the Lliswerry area of Newport, at around 9:30PM on Sunday 29 September.
"He is described as 5ft10, of slim build and has a beard. Gareth was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, dark green raincoat and checkered Vans.
"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400325561.
"Gareth is also urged to get in touch with us.
