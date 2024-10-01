CALLUM CROFT, 20, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the SDR on February 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

OLIVER COLEMAN, 21, of Grove Park Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £668 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 88mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on February 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JADE DAVIS, 32, of Malpas Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICOLA DAWNE LANSDOWN, 34, of Bessemer Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SUSAN NICHOLAS, 39, of Greenways, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEAN DONALD DAVID ROBERTS, 29, of Nelson Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 motorway in Port Talbot on July 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAREN DEAN CALLAGHAN, 44, of Worcester Street, Brynmawr must pay £266 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on February 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEON MICHAEL WILLIAMS, 40, of Mill Street, Pontymister, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG POOK, 40, of Stelvio Park Court, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on February 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LYNDSEY WARD, 44, of Greenland Road, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Clifton Road, Newport on February 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKASZ SADOWSKI, 41, of Tillsland, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.