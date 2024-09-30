Pizza Dough, located on John Baker Close in Llantarnum Industrial Park, has been awarded a decent score of '4' by the Food Standards Agency.

An inspection of the premises was carried out on Thursday, September 12, 2024, where inspectors deemed the food hygiene to be of a 'good' standard.

The takeaway received a score of 'Good' in September (Image: Food Standards Agency) The Pizza Dough team's hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were both of a 'good' standard.

This not only includes how the food is prepared, cooked, cooled, re-heated, and stored, but also applies to how the facilities and the building are maintained and whether the business has proper ventilation, hand washing spaces and pest control.

Pizza Dough in Llantarnum Business Park (Image: Google) The business lost marks on their management of food safety, which refers to the checks that are in place to make sure the food is safe to eat and whether staff can show evidence that they are up-to-speed on food safety.

Reviewers have taken to Google and TripAdvisor to comment on the food from Pizza Dough being 'banging', however many have noted a delay in wait times for delivery orders.

Pizza Dough were contacted for a statement on the rating.

Address: Unit 31 John Baker Close, Llantarnam Industrial Park, Cwmbran, NP44 3AX